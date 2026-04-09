Lodhi Garden: A Timeless Urban Oasis at the Heart of Delhi

Celebrating 90 years, Delhi's iconic Lodhi Garden continues to enchant visitors with its verdant pathways and historical charm. Established on April 9, 1936, as 'The Lady Willingdon Park,' the garden offers a retreat from the city's hustle, attracting joggers, picnickers, and heritage enthusiasts alike.

Nestled amidst upscale locales, the 90-acre expanse boasts diverse flora and fauna, including neem, jamun, and vibrant bird life. The garden's architecture reflects styles from the Sayyid, Lodi, and Mughal periods, further enhancing its allure as a historical landmark.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, located nearby, champions its conservation, embodying a symbiotic relationship with this living classroom. With notable monuments like Mohammed Shah's tomb and the iconic 'Athpula' bridge, Lodhi Garden remains a treasured urban oasis, harmonizing nature and history.

(With inputs from agencies.)