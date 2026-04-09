Political Blame Game: Palaniswami Defends Amit Shah Meetings Amidst DMK Criticism

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched a severe critique against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's remarks regarding his meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Palaniswami posed rhetorical questions during his campaign in Royapuram, challenging accusations from the DMK, which he claims rattles whenever he meets Shah.

Addressing these political volleys, Palaniswami emphasized his dedication to the party through hard work, contrasting it with the DMK's familial power structure, following responses to criticisms from Udhayanidhi Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)