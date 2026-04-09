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Political Blame Game: Palaniswami Defends Amit Shah Meetings Amidst DMK Criticism

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin for his remarks on Palaniswami's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He defended his position and criticized the DMK’s attempts to defame him. Palaniswami highlighted his hard work within the AIADMK, opposing DMK’s family-based hierarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:27 IST
Political Blame Game: Palaniswami Defends Amit Shah Meetings Amidst DMK Criticism
Palaniswami
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AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched a severe critique against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's remarks regarding his meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Palaniswami posed rhetorical questions during his campaign in Royapuram, challenging accusations from the DMK, which he claims rattles whenever he meets Shah.

Addressing these political volleys, Palaniswami emphasized his dedication to the party through hard work, contrasting it with the DMK's familial power structure, following responses to criticisms from Udhayanidhi Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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