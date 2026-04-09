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IMF Chief Warns Against Premature Rate Hikes Amid Energy Price Uncertainty

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva cautioned central bankers against premature rate hikes during energy price shocks. She emphasized the importance of monitoring inflation and demand before deciding on monetary policy. Georgieva highlighted the risks of dampening growth and exacerbating supply and demand shocks if central banks act hastily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:27 IST
IMF Chief Warns Against Premature Rate Hikes Amid Energy Price Uncertainty
Monetary Policy
  • Country:
  • United States

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva advised central bankers to remain vigilant while considering monetary policy adjustments amid ongoing energy price shocks. Speaking at an event ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, she expressed concerns about possible inflationary spirals if energy prices remain elevated due to geopolitical conflicts.

Georgieva noted that a lasting Iran ceasefire and a short-lived oil supply shock could allow central banks to maintain current interest rates with only modest inflation increases. This scenario would effectively result in a relaxed monetary stance.

The IMF chief warned central bankers of the dangers of premature rate hikes, which could stifle economic growth. She urged them to focus on data and economic conditions to avoid transition into compounded supply and demand shocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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