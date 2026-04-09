Kolkata Knight Riders Triumph in Thrilling IPL Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders achieved a significant victory by scoring 181 runs with four wickets in their Indian Premier League match against the Lucknow Super Giants. The game saw strong performances by notable players.

Ajinkya Rahane was a standout, contributing 41 runs before being caught by Mohammed Shami. Cameron Green added an important unbeaten 32 runs to the team's tally, showcasing solid batting.

Bowlers including Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan played pivotal roles. The match concluded with notable efforts, leaving audiences at the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)