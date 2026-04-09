India's Passive Investing Boom: AUM Projected to Hit Rs 15 Lakh Crore by 2026

Mumbai - In a recent press meet organized by NSE Indices, an optimistic future for passive investing in India was outlined. The total Assets Under Management (AUM) in passive investments are projected to soar from Rs 1.63 lakh crore in 2020 to Rs 15 lakh crore by 2026.

Aniruddha Chatterjee, CEO of NSE Indices, detailed the progression of index investing and announced the launch of the Nifty India FPI 150 Index. He emphasized the mainstream adoption of passive investment, highlighting its role as part of comprehensive financial strategies.

Chatterjee drew distinctions between active and passive investing, stressing the replicative nature of passive strategies. He advised investors to be cautious, acknowledging the inherent risks of market investments, while reporting over 50 million folios linked to passive funds in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)