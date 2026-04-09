Doordarshan and ICCR Collaborate to Amplify India's Cultural Heritage

The Indian public broadcaster, Doordarshan, has entered into a significant partnership with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to bolster the country's cultural diplomacy and global presence. The collaboration aims to utilize Doordarshan's widespread television, radio, and digital ecosystem to broadcast cultural content provided by ICCR to a broader audience.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on April 7, facilitates comprehensive coverage of cultural events organized by Indian missions abroad and other ICCR-related activities across India. The alliance further allows Doordarshan to explore new avenues for content monetization, ensuring the sustainability of cultural broadcasts.

The agreement, which grants joint ownership of content rights including digital rights, is set for a three-year term with an option for extension. It marks a strategic move to enrich global engagement with India's cultural expressions, adjusting to modern media platforms and consumer trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)