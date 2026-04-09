A designer handbag snatched by Enzo Conticello in a Soho nightlife hotspot led to unexpected consequences for the thief, who was sentenced to 27 months in prison. Unknown to Conticello, the bag held a Fabergé egg and watch valued at up to USD 3 million, owned by the Craft Irish Whiskey Company.

The incident unfolded in November 2024 when Conticello, known also as Hakin Boudjenoune, lifted the Givenchy bag from its unsuspecting owner, seeking quick cash. Prosecutors revealed he used the stolen bank card to make fraudulent purchases, sealing his fate once apprehended.

The judge at Southwark Crown Court accepted Conticello's guilty plea but noted the financial impossibility of recovering the stolen items' value. Metropolitan Police continue searching for the missing luxury items that were part of a larger Fabergé set.