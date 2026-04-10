Legal Battle Intensifies: Sean Combs Appeals Prison Sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is intensifying his legal battle, appealing his 2025 prison sentence in a high-profile case that delves into novel legal issues concerning acquitted conduct influencing sentencing decisions.

A divided three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan heard arguments surrounding Combs' appeal. Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro contends that Judge Arun Subramanian wrongly factored in allegations of threats related to acquitted charges when setting Combs' sentence last October.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik argues that these threats were pertinent to the prostitution charges. The case poses challenging legal questions, with Judge William Nardini describing it as exceptionally difficult, as it tackles issues not previously considered by a U.S. appeals court.

(With inputs from agencies.)