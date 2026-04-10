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Legal Battle Intensifies: Sean Combs Appeals Prison Sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is appealing his 2025 prison sentence for prostitution charges, highlighting legal complexities in how acquitted conduct influences sentencing. The appeal challenges the consideration of certain threats during sentencing, while prosecutors argue these threats relate to Combs' prostitution offenses. The case presents unprecedented legal questions for the U.S. appeals court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:48 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies: Sean Combs Appeals Prison Sentence
Sean Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is intensifying his legal battle, appealing his 2025 prison sentence in a high-profile case that delves into novel legal issues concerning acquitted conduct influencing sentencing decisions.

A divided three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan heard arguments surrounding Combs' appeal. Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro contends that Judge Arun Subramanian wrongly factored in allegations of threats related to acquitted charges when setting Combs' sentence last October.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik argues that these threats were pertinent to the prostitution charges. The case poses challenging legal questions, with Judge William Nardini describing it as exceptionally difficult, as it tackles issues not previously considered by a U.S. appeals court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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