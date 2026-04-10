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Diplomatic Debut: Delcy Rodriguez in Grenada

Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, embarked on her first international visit since taking office in January, touching down in Grenada. Although the agenda remains undisclosed, images broadcast on state television revealed a warm welcome by Grenada's foreign minister, Joseph Andall, upon Rodriguez's arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:53 IST
Diplomatic Debut: Delcy Rodriguez in Grenada
Delcy Rodriguez

Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's acting president, made her diplomatic debut with a visit to Grenada on Thursday. This marks her first international trip since assuming office in January, as shown by images on Venezuela's state television channel, VTV.

The Venezuelan government has maintained secrecy regarding the specific agenda for Rodriguez's visit. However, images broadcasted on VTV depicted a cordial reception by Grenada's Foreign Minister, Joseph Andall.

The unpublicized nature of the discussions suggests potential bilateral talks or regional cooperation initiatives. Rodriguez's choice of Grenada reflects potentially strategic priorities in Caribbean diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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