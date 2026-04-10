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Tragedy on Nardauli-Bahora Road: Three Dead in Tractor Trolley Accident

A tragic accident on Nardauli-Bahora road led to three fatalities and three serious injuries when a tractor trolley overturned. The victims were relatives returning from a funeral. Swift rescue efforts ensued, and officials are overseeing relief measures as the affected receive medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:42 IST
Tragedy on Nardauli-Bahora Road: Three Dead in Tractor Trolley Accident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday evening in the Sikandarpur Vaishya police station area, claiming three lives and leaving three others critically injured. A tractor trolley overturned on the Nardauli-Bahora road, with six relatives returning from a funeral.

Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle was speeding before it overturned. Maharaj Singh, Mukesh, and Rajendra died instantly, while Vinita, Sunita, and Bijendra were severely injured. Locals attempted immediate rescues, and the injured were taken to healthcare facilities for urgent treatment.

Officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Kumar Vimal and Circle Officer Sandeep Verma, assessed the scene as police began their investigation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and urged for expedited relief for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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