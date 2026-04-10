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Pink Takes Center Stage as Tony Awards Host

American singer Pink is set to host the 79th annual Tony Awards, marking a significant moment in her career. Though she has never performed on Broadway, her music is featured in hit productions. Producers celebrate her as a natural fit, embodying the essence of live theater.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:48 IST
Pink Takes Center Stage as Tony Awards Host
Pink

American singer Pink has been announced as the host for the 79th annual Tony Awards, scheduled to take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The prestigious event will be broadcast live on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

Describing the opportunity as "the honor of an entire lifetime," the three-time Grammy winner expressed her deep connection to Broadway, noting how it has influenced her approach to her musical shows. Pink's music is featured in acclaimed Broadway productions like 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' and '& Juliet.'

Tony Award executive producers praised Pink for her authentic stage presence and vocal talent, affirming her as a perfect choice to celebrate the spirit and magic of live theater. Pink, a pop icon with numerous accolades, brings her unique charisma to one of the theater's most esteemed events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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