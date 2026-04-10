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Nobel Peace Prize Nods for Pakistan's Leadership Amid Global Tension

A resolution was submitted in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly, nominating national leaders for the Nobel Peace Prize. The initiative highlights Pakistan's role in fostering diplomacy amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US, as a conditional ceasefire is established, and peace talks are set to commence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:50 IST
Nobel Peace Prize Nods for Pakistan's Leadership Amid Global Tension
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A resolution in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly nominating three national leaders for the Nobel Peace Prize was submitted on Thursday. Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were recognized for their diplomatic efforts amid growing tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The resolution, presented by PML-N's chief whip Rana Arshad, emphasized the effective diplomacy demonstrated by the leaders that contributed to global peace efforts. The tensions threatened international stability, prompting diplomatic interventions praised by the assembly.

A conditional ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran was reached, marking a pause in hostilities that began on February 28. Pakistan is slated to host in-person talks between the US and Iran on Friday, aiming to reinforce the fragile ceasefire and promote peace in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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