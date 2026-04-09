Anant Ambani's Birthday: Philanthropy in Action Across Gujarat

Anant Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, is celebrating his 31st birthday with significant charitable contributions in Gujarat. These initiatives include donations to educational, healthcare, and religious institutions, highlighting the family's continued commitment to social welfare in the region.

Major projects involve substantial upgrades at religious sites like Dwarka and Somnath, including the construction of a multi-story Yatri Bhavan in Dwarka and escalators at the Dwarka Shardapeeth. In Ambaji, a new floor with 17 rooms will cater to pilgrims, and a year-long food service will be provided at temples.

In addition, improvements in educational infrastructure, the establishment of cow shelters, and community services in areas around the Jamnagar refinery are planned. These efforts include community feasts, saree distribution, and essential rural infrastructure development, reflecting Anant Ambani's philanthropic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)