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AI Memes: The New Front in Iran's Propaganda War

Pro-Iran groups are using AI-generated memes in English to shape narratives in the conflict against the US and Israel. While fostering opposition, these memes influenced public discourse by referencing popular culture. Despite being produced by groups linked to Tehran, the memes claim independence from government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:30 IST
AI Memes: The New Front in Iran's Propaganda War
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In a strategic move during its ongoing conflict with the US and Israel, pro-Iran groups have adopted artificial intelligence to produce sophisticated internet memes in English. These creations aim to reshape narratives and incite opposition to Western powers, using limited resources to inflict indirect damage on foreign states.

Despite a recent ceasefire, unresolved issues persist, with memes portraying US leaders, including President Donald Trump, unfavorably. Some memes even incorporate popular American culture, highlighting their creators' deep understanding of the target audience. Observers note connections to the Iranian government, given the content's sophistication.

While the producers maintain independence, claiming no government funding, state media has disseminated their content online. Analysts suggest the meme strategy reflects Iran's decades-long efforts to counter Western media dominance and influence global perceptions, marking a significant shift in propaganda tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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