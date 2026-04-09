Kunal Kamra Stands Firm Amid Privilege Committee Hearing

Comedian Kunal Kamra appeared before a Maharashtra legislature committee on Thursday. He remained resolute in his stance, refusing to apologize for comments directed at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The committee, formed following a breach of privilege notice, examined a complaint against Kamra. The hearing involved cross-questioning by Prasad Lad, chairman of the privileges committee.

Kamra's lawyer indicated they would provide a written response. Kamra stated any apology would be insincere and detrimental to artistic freedom. He shared details of the interrogation on social media, reiterating his position.