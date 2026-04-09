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Kunal Kamra Stands Firm Amid Privilege Committee Hearing

Comedian Kunal Kamra faced a Maharashtra legislature committee regarding his remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra refused to apologize, emphasizing the importance of artistic freedom. A breach of privilege notice prompted the hearing, where a BJP council member filed a complaint against him. Kamra's lawyer will respond officially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:38 IST
Kunal Kamra Stands Firm Amid Privilege Committee Hearing
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian Kunal Kamra appeared before a Maharashtra legislature committee on Thursday. He remained resolute in his stance, refusing to apologize for comments directed at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The committee, formed following a breach of privilege notice, examined a complaint against Kamra. The hearing involved cross-questioning by Prasad Lad, chairman of the privileges committee.

Kamra's lawyer indicated they would provide a written response. Kamra stated any apology would be insincere and detrimental to artistic freedom. He shared details of the interrogation on social media, reiterating his position.

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