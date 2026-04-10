CasaDigi's Experience Centre: Transforming Luxury Tech with Proactive Intuition

Indore, India - CasaDigi, a trailblazer in luxury residential intelligence, has joined forces with DigiValet to unveil its flagship Experience Centre in Indore. The centre serves as a model for integrated automation, redefining the interplay between residential, hospitality, healthcare, and commercial environments with a focus on proactive intuition over reactive systems.

The Experience Centre, designed in collaboration with award-winning reD Architects, represents a shift towards seamless intelligence within spaces. By merging lighting, climate, and service systems, the centre demonstrates how technology and architecture can be inseparably intertwined, creating an environment where technology acts as an innate extension of design.

The inaugural event was attended by India's leading architects and designers, who experienced firsthand how CasaDigi merges intuitive living with luxury amenities. The center establishes a platform for ongoing industry collaboration, aiming to set a new global standard for smart, sensitive living spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)