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CasaDigi's Experience Centre: Transforming Luxury Tech with Proactive Intuition

CasaDigi, in partnership with DigiValet, has launched an innovative Experience Centre in Indore. The centre showcases CasaDigi's forward-thinking approach to integrating automation into architecture, creating environments that anticipate user needs. Architects and designers are invited to experience how technology and design blend seamlessly to redefine luxury living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:26 IST
CasaDigi's Experience Centre: Transforming Luxury Tech with Proactive Intuition
  • Country:
  • India

Indore, India - CasaDigi, a trailblazer in luxury residential intelligence, has joined forces with DigiValet to unveil its flagship Experience Centre in Indore. The centre serves as a model for integrated automation, redefining the interplay between residential, hospitality, healthcare, and commercial environments with a focus on proactive intuition over reactive systems.

The Experience Centre, designed in collaboration with award-winning reD Architects, represents a shift towards seamless intelligence within spaces. By merging lighting, climate, and service systems, the centre demonstrates how technology and architecture can be inseparably intertwined, creating an environment where technology acts as an innate extension of design.

The inaugural event was attended by India's leading architects and designers, who experienced firsthand how CasaDigi merges intuitive living with luxury amenities. The center establishes a platform for ongoing industry collaboration, aiming to set a new global standard for smart, sensitive living spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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