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Red Cross Raises Alarm over Attacks on Medical Workers in Lebanon

The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed deep concern following recent attacks on medical workers in Lebanon, including a strike on a Red Cross center and the killing of a volunteer. The loss of humanitarian workers threatens the safety and welfare of civilians who rely on their services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:34 IST
Red Cross Raises Alarm over Attacks on Medical Workers in Lebanon
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The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has voiced serious concerns over recent attacks targeting medical personnel in Lebanon. On Monday, a Red Cross center in the south of the country was struck, following the killing of a Lebanese Red Cross volunteer on Sunday.

Agnes Dhur, head of the ICRC's delegation in Lebanon, emphasized the troubling impact of these incidents, stating, "The loss of those who dedicate their lives to saving others is gravely concerning, given the impact on the civilians who depend on their help."

The ICRC stresses that the safety of humanitarian workers is essential for the continued delivery of critical assistance to vulnerable populations.

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