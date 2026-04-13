Revamping Delhi's Anganwadis: A New Era of Child-Friendly Learning

As part of a transformative initiative, Delhi's anganwadi centres are being upgraded into 'Samarth Anganwadis', featuring bright, child-friendly designs aimed at enhancing early learning experiences. Walls adorned with playful motifs and new toys aim to stimulate curious minds, marking a significant departure from traditional setups.

The modernization effort, initiated by the Delhi government, introduces enhanced facilities including nap mattresses, interactive games, and educational toys, crafted to promote cognitive growth. A senior official highlights the aim to transform these centres into vibrant spaces for learning and play, not merely feeding points.

In addition to aesthetic renovations, the initiative focuses on integrating parent-teacher meetings to bolster family involvement and improve children's developmental monitoring. Through the rationalization of resources and consolidation of anganwadi locations, the government is striving to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery quality within the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)