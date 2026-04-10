Subodh Bhave-starrer 'Shree Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj' to release on April 24

''Shree Baba Neem Karori Maharaj'', a Hindi language movie featuring popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave in the titular role, is set to release in theatres on April 24, 2026, the makers announced on Friday. The film, directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, is a biographical about the life and spiritual journey of the revered saint Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, a press release said. Bhave leads the film's ensemble cast which also includes Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Aniruddh Dave, Hemant Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Milind Guna, Smita Tambe, Gourishankar, Aaartii Naagpal and Garima Agarwal, among others. Bhave said portraying Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj had been a deeply personal experience. ''It wasn't just about preparing for a role, but about understanding his simplicity, his immense compassion, and the quiet power of faith that he embodied,'' he added. The makers have also released a teaser which hints at a visually rich narrative that captures the miracles, teachings, and timeless influence of Baba Neem Karori Maharaj, aiming to resonate with audiences across generations. Produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur and Neelam Singh, the film is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller, BSR Film Productions and Advance Technology.

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