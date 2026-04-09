Marathi Pride in Mumbai: Eatery Changes Signboard Amid MNS Pressure

A Kandivali eatery in Mumbai has altered its signboard from Gujarati to Marathi after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) expressed concerns about non-compliance with local regulations. The MNS, led by local figure Uday Kondwilkar, pressured the establishment to adhere to linguistic preferences reflective of regional identity.

MNS's intervention began when the signboard appeared in Gujarati, stirring discourse on social media platforms like WhatsApp. The eatery, known for 'chaat' dishes, met compliance with the city's language regulations as stipulated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The change exemplifies ongoing cultural and political dynamics, emphasizing the connection between local businesses and regional language policies in India's urban landscapes.