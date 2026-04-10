Pioneering Vertical Microdramas: Vertigo TV & Balaji Studios Unite

Vertigo TV has announced a strategic partnership with Balaji Studios to revolutionize digital storytelling through innovative vertical microdramas. The collaboration combines Balaji's expertise with Vertigo's distribution power, targeting mobile-first audiences with engaging quick stories.

Nitin Burman of Balaji Telefilms highlighted the immersive nature of microdramas, emphasizing their potency in today's fast-paced entertainment landscape. The partnership is set to redefine how Indian stories are shared and experienced, bringing new narratives to digital platforms.

Vertigo TV is committed to capturing the young audience's attention with compelling vertical microdramas. With this collaboration, both companies aim to establish a new benchmark in India's digital entertainment scene, offering diverse genres like romance, thrillers, and youth-oriented stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)