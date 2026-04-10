Left Menu

Pioneering Vertical Microdramas: Vertigo TV & Balaji Studios Unite

Vertigo TV partners with Balaji Studios to redefine Hindi vertical microdrama storytelling. This strategic collaboration aims to deliver high-quality, mobile-optimized content tailored for digital audiences. The initiative merges Vertigo TV's digital prowess with Balaji's creative legacy, creating a new category of immersive storytelling designed for smartphone consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:07 IST
Pioneering Vertical Microdramas: Vertigo TV & Balaji Studios Unite
  • Country:
  • India

Vertigo TV has announced a strategic partnership with Balaji Studios to revolutionize digital storytelling through innovative vertical microdramas. The collaboration combines Balaji's expertise with Vertigo's distribution power, targeting mobile-first audiences with engaging quick stories.

Nitin Burman of Balaji Telefilms highlighted the immersive nature of microdramas, emphasizing their potency in today's fast-paced entertainment landscape. The partnership is set to redefine how Indian stories are shared and experienced, bringing new narratives to digital platforms.

Vertigo TV is committed to capturing the young audience's attention with compelling vertical microdramas. With this collaboration, both companies aim to establish a new benchmark in India's digital entertainment scene, offering diverse genres like romance, thrillers, and youth-oriented stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Cricketer Backs Down in Legal Clash with Cricket Board

Sri Lankan Cricketer Backs Down in Legal Clash with Cricket Board

 Sri Lanka
2
Chennaiyin FC's Tactical Evolution Facing East Bengal Challenge

Chennaiyin FC's Tactical Evolution Facing East Bengal Challenge

 India
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies

Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Station Collapse Claims a Life in Vadodara

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Station Collapse Claims a Life in Vadodara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026