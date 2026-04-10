Faces Through Time: Portraits As Windows to Identity

Bikaner House is hosting 'Portraits in Time,' an exhibition that delves into the ever-evolving art of portraiture. Curated by Sonali Batra and presented by Great Banyan Art, the showcase brings together 50 pieces spanning centuries and continents, highlighting changes in self-perception and identity.

The exhibition features renowned artists like Krishen Khanna, F N Souza, and Shobha Broota, and explores the transformation of the portrait from a symbol of power to a medium for personal and psychological expression. Batra notes that the inquiry into identity and visibility is ongoing and influenced by varied cultural and historical contexts.

The collection journeys through time, showcasing works from court ateliers of Mughal India to European academies and modernist pioneers. Contemporary artists like Shobha Broota and Tom Vattakuzhy further revolutionize the genre, integrating memory and cultural hybridity into their pieces. The exhibition concludes on April 15.