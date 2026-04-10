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Tragedy on the Yamuna: Pilgrims' Boat Ride Turns Fatal

A boat carrying pilgrims from Punjab overturned in the Yamuna near Vrindavan, resulting in at least 10 deaths and several missing. Eyewitness accounts suggest overcrowding and absence of life jackets contributed to the incident. Rescue operations are ongoing, with local efforts supplementing official responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:30 IST
Tragedy on the Yamuna: Pilgrims' Boat Ride Turns Fatal
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  • India

A boat carrying pilgrims from Punjab overturned in the Yamuna River near Vrindavan in a tragic incident that has resulted in at least 10 fatalities and several individuals still unaccounted for. A video circulating online shows the group enjoying their spiritual journey moments before disaster struck, adding heartbreak to the incident.

The mishap occurred near Kesi Ghat, and reports suggest the vessel was overcrowded, lacking adequate safety measures such as life jackets. Survivors recounted warnings to slow down as strong winds challenged the boat's stability, but these signs of danger went unheeded by the boatman, who fled after the crash.

Local authorities, alongside nearby boatmen and workers, have launched rescue operations. With official teams and local divers searching the waters, around 16 people have been saved. The incident has raised significant concerns over waterway safety protocols, as families anxiously await news of missing loved ones.

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