Royal Rift: Defamation Suit Puts Prince Harry at the Center of Legal Storm

Sentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry to pay tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, has filed a defamation lawsuit against him after he stepped down as a patron last year.

The lawsuit, which accuses Prince Harry and former trustee Mark Dyer of either libel or slander, underscores internal tensions following disagreements over a fundraising strategy change. This discord led to the pair's departure in support of resigning trustees in March 2025.

While Prince Harry's spokesperson has refuted the claims, the case marks a reversal of roles for the Duke, who has frequently been on the offensive in litigation concerning privacy breaches by British tabloids.