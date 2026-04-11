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Royal Rift: Defamation Suit Puts Prince Harry at the Center of Legal Storm

Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry, is suing him for defamation after his resignation as a patron. The legal action centers on alleged libel or slander following discord over fundraising strategies. The case highlights tensions within the organization and its leadership, impacting its mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:33 IST
Royal Rift: Defamation Suit Puts Prince Harry at the Center of Legal Storm
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Sentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry to pay tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, has filed a defamation lawsuit against him after he stepped down as a patron last year.

The lawsuit, which accuses Prince Harry and former trustee Mark Dyer of either libel or slander, underscores internal tensions following disagreements over a fundraising strategy change. This discord led to the pair's departure in support of resigning trustees in March 2025.

While Prince Harry's spokesperson has refuted the claims, the case marks a reversal of roles for the Duke, who has frequently been on the offensive in litigation concerning privacy breaches by British tabloids.

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