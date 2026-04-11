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Diplomatic Tensions in Focus: Iran-Pakistan Dialogue on U.S.-Israel Conflict

An Iranian delegation, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, arrived in Islamabad to discuss conflict resolution with the U.S. and Israel. Pakistan expressed hopes for constructive engagement and reaffirmed its commitment to facilitate a lasting solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:29 IST
Diplomatic Tensions in Focus: Iran-Pakistan Dialogue on U.S.-Israel Conflict
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A high-profile Iranian delegation, spearheaded by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, touched down in Islamabad on Saturday. The visit aims to discuss and potentially resolve the escalating conflict with the United States and Israel, according to Iran's foreign ministry.

Pakistan, playing a diplomatic role, stated its hope that the involved parties would enter discussions constructively. The South Asian nation reiterated its willingness to assist in brokering a lasting and durable peace agreement.

This diplomatic visit underscores the tensions and the critical role Pakistan envisions for itself in mitigating the discord among these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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