Ice Cube and Kevin Hart Set to Rev Up 'Ride Along 3'

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are reportedly in discussions to breathe new life into the 'Ride Along' film series, taking on their roles for the third film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this comes nearly a decade after the release of the second movie.

The screenplay for 'Ride Along 3' will be crafted by Daniel Gold, indicating a fresh twist on the classic buddy cop storyline. The project is spearheaded by Universal Pictures, though an official statement from the studio remains forthcoming. Director Tim Story and producer Will Packer, who previously collaborated on the earlier films, are poised to return.

The 'Ride Along' series showcases the escapades of two mismatched brothers-in-law portrayed by Hart and Ice Cube. The franchise has been a commercial success, with the original 2014 and its 2016 sequel collectively grossing over $220 million domestically. Both actors have remained active, with Ice Cube featuring in 'War of the Worlds' and Hart poised to appear in the next 'Jumanji' movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)