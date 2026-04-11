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Blockbuster Start for 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha'

Adivi Sesh's film 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' collected over Rs 15 crore globally on its opening day. The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, is a bilingual action drama involving themes of love, betrayal, and vengeance. It marks a significant commercial success in both the Telugu and Hindi markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:49 IST
Blockbuster Start for 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha'
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Adivi Sesh's latest action drama, 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha', has made an impressive debut at the worldwide box office, racking up over Rs 15 crore on its first day of release, the filmmakers announced on Saturday.

The movie, featuring prominent actors like Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is helmed by first-time director Shaneil Deo and was shot in both Telugu and Hindi. It released in theaters on Friday and has set a new record as Sesh's highest-grossing first-day collection to date.

The production, centered around a convict's quest for revenge against his deceitful ex-girlfriend, is backed by producers Supriya Yarlagadda, Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The narrative's compelling plot and dynamic character interactions promise further box-office success.

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