Laughter Meets Love: 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' Set for Grand Release

The much-anticipated romantic entertainer 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' is counting down to its release, with its creators and cast sharing engaging insights about their involvement in the project. Producer Vinod Bachchan, along with actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, brought to light their journey with the film in a recent interview with ANI.

Medha Shankr, known for her role in '12th Fail', expressed her enthusiasm for joining the film, noting the energetic and lively narration by director Prashant Jha. She shared that she was deeply impressed after the first narration, describing it as full of elements that audiences cherish—love, drama, and humor.

Avinash Tiwary echoed these sentiments, recounting how the storytelling left him laughing uncontrollably. However, he emphasized the importance of reading the script before his commitment. With the addition of Medha Shankr to the cast, his interest peaked further. Producer Vinod Bachchan revealed his passion for creating family-centric films that resonate with audiences, particularly those depicting life in small towns across India.