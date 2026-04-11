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Ladakh: A Tourist Jewel Carved by Unity and Vision

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited Kargil, urging hill council cooperation to make Ladakh a premier tourist destination. He promised support to the LAHDC and acknowledged the region's unmatched beauty and potential. Saxena reiterated tourism promotion, community benefits, and cultural preservation as key to development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:15 IST
Ladakh: A Tourist Jewel Carved by Unity and Vision
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  • India

On his inaugural visit to Kargil, Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena encouraged unity among hill council members to elevate the region's tourism stature.

He assured the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) of full cooperation and discussed promoting tourism, administrative reforms, and local economic strengthening.

Saxena, highlighting Ladakh's spectacular beauty at the Apricot Blossom Festival, stressed sustainable tourism and ensuring community benefits while preserving cultural identity.

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