Ladakh: A Tourist Jewel Carved by Unity and Vision

On his inaugural visit to Kargil, Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena encouraged unity among hill council members to elevate the region's tourism stature.

He assured the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) of full cooperation and discussed promoting tourism, administrative reforms, and local economic strengthening.

Saxena, highlighting Ladakh's spectacular beauty at the Apricot Blossom Festival, stressed sustainable tourism and ensuring community benefits while preserving cultural identity.