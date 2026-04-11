Actor Mohit Raina Spearheads Anti-Drug Campaign in J&K
Actor Mohit Raina is urging Kashmiri pandit youth to join an anti-drug campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign, led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, marks the start of a 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan'. Raina also encourages participation in updating panchayat electoral rolls and praises relief efforts for migrants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Mohit Raina, renowned for his roles in 'Devo ka Dev Mahadev' and 'Uri-The Surgical Strike,' is calling on Kashmiri pandit youth to actively participate in the anti-drug campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.
This initiative coincides with the launch of the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan,' spearheaded by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with a walkathon.
Raina encourages the community to engage in electoral activities and praises recent technological interventions for assisting migrant welfare.