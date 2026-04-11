Actor Mohit Raina Spearheads Anti-Drug Campaign in J&K

Mohit Raina, renowned for his roles in 'Devo ka Dev Mahadev' and 'Uri-The Surgical Strike,' is calling on Kashmiri pandit youth to actively participate in the anti-drug campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

This initiative coincides with the launch of the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan,' spearheaded by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with a walkathon.

Raina encourages the community to engage in electoral activities and praises recent technological interventions for assisting migrant welfare.