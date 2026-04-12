Left Menu

BTS ARMY Celebrates Supergroup's Cinematic Return

Sandra Martinez and fellow BTS fans found a unique way to enjoy the band's concert while gathered at an AMC theater in Los Angeles. BTS, managed by Big Hit Music under Hybe Corporation, reached fans worldwide through global screenings of their live concerts. The group's latest tour marks a comeback after fulfilling military service obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 03:14 IST
BTS ARMY Celebrates Supergroup's Cinematic Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sandra Martinez, unable to attend BTS's concert in Goyang, South Korea, instead joined fellow fans at a Los Angeles AMC theater for a screening of the supergroup's 'ARIRANG' tour.

The screenings showcase two full-length concerts from BTS's world tour, with performances filmed in both Goyang and Tokyo. This initiative allows global fans to participate in the BTS experience together.

The world tour, following the group's hiatus for South Korea's mandatory military service, is expected to break records and generate high revenue, featuring 34 stops worldwide. Fans express excitement over the group's return and unwavering global appeal.

TRENDING

1
Historic US-Iran Negotiations Amidst Rising Tensions

Historic US-Iran Negotiations Amidst Rising Tensions

 United States
2
Russia Unveils Soyuz-5: A New Era in Space Launches

Russia Unveils Soyuz-5: A New Era in Space Launches

 Global
3
Al-Nassr's Record-Breaking Streak: Ronaldo and Felix Shine

Al-Nassr's Record-Breaking Streak: Ronaldo and Felix Shine

 Global
4
Mass Arrests at London Protest Against Palestine Action Ban

Mass Arrests at London Protest Against Palestine Action Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026