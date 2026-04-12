BTS ARMY Celebrates Supergroup's Cinematic Return

Sandra Martinez, unable to attend BTS's concert in Goyang, South Korea, instead joined fellow fans at a Los Angeles AMC theater for a screening of the supergroup's 'ARIRANG' tour.

The screenings showcase two full-length concerts from BTS's world tour, with performances filmed in both Goyang and Tokyo. This initiative allows global fans to participate in the BTS experience together.

The world tour, following the group's hiatus for South Korea's mandatory military service, is expected to break records and generate high revenue, featuring 34 stops worldwide. Fans express excitement over the group's return and unwavering global appeal.