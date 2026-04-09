Tom Cruise Brings 'Jerry Maguire' Back to Theaters for 30th Anniversary

The iconic film 'Jerry Maguire,' starring Tom Cruise, is gearing up for a re-release in theaters to mark its 30th anniversary. Originally released on December 13, 1996, the film is scheduled to hit theaters again on April 12, 14, and 15.

Tom Cruise, who played the titular role of a sports agent, took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm about bringing the beloved film back to the big screen for fans, old and new. He posted a story featuring the movie's poster and announced the re-release dates.

'Jerry Maguire' was helmed by Cameron Crowe and bagged five nominations at the 69th Academy Awards, winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, awarded to Cuba Gooding Jr. The cast also included Renee Zellweger, Jonathan Lipnicki, and Lucy Liu.

(With inputs from agencies.)