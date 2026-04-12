Asha Bhosle: The Timeless Voice Behind 12,000 Songs Silences at 92

In a profound loss to the music world, legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure, leaving behind a legacy that transcends boundaries. Known for her distinctive voice, Bhosle revolutionized Hindi playback singing, leaving an indelible mark in Bollywood with her genre-defying talent.

Over her remarkable eight-decade-long career, she recorded over 12,000 songs, captivating audiences globally. Despite starting in the shadow of her sister Lata Mangeshkar, she curated her distinct musical path alongside composer legends like O P Nayyar and R D Burman, delighting fans with hits like "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar" and "Piya Tu Ab to Aaja."

Her influence extended beyond music; she was an accomplished entrepreneur, running the popular Asha's restaurant chain. Honored with numerous awards including the Padma Vibhushan, her vibrant voice and persona will remain an inspiration, celebrated by fans and admirers worldwide even after her demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)