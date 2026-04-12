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Asha Bhosle: The Voice That Defined Generations

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other notable figures express grief over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Her voice, deemed an emotion, touched generations and left an indelible mark in Indian music. Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving behind a rich musical legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:57 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Voice That Defined Generations
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle's death has cast a pall over the music world. At 92, Bhosle passed away due to multiple organ failure, leaving a legacy that spans generations.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief, noting her voice was not just music but an emotion that defined epochs.

Political figures like Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also paid heartfelt tributes, lauding her invaluable contribution to Indian music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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