Asha Bhosle: The Voice That Defined Generations

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle's death has cast a pall over the music world. At 92, Bhosle passed away due to multiple organ failure, leaving a legacy that spans generations.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief, noting her voice was not just music but an emotion that defined epochs.

Political figures like Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also paid heartfelt tributes, lauding her invaluable contribution to Indian music.

(With inputs from agencies.)