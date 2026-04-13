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Asha Bhosle: A Musical Legacy of Timeless Tunes

The legendary singer Asha Bhosle, known for her versatile contributions to Bollywood and beyond, passed away at 92. Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar recalled her profound impact, likening her loss to a personal bereavement. Bhosle's linguistic prowess and graceful strength remain inspirational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:09 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Musical Legacy of Timeless Tunes
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian music industry mourns the loss of Asha Bhosle, an iconic figure whose voice defined Bollywood for over seventy years. Bhosle's passing at the age of 92 has left a void in the hearts of fans and admirers worldwide.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar expressed his deep grief, describing the singer's death as a significant personal loss. Shelar fondly remembered Bhosle's grace and strength in the face of life's challenges, highlighting her remarkable capacity to bring joy through music.

Renowned for singing in over 20 languages, Bhosle's versatile talent encompassed a range of musical genres, from film songs to traditional Marathi forms. Her ability to break linguistic barriers and transform adversity into music will keep her legacy alive for generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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