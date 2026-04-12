Asha Bhosle: An Eternal Melody Silenced

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice captivated audiences worldwide, has passed away. Union minister Nitin Gadkari paid homage to her, acknowledging her contributions to Indian music on a global scale.

Gadkari, reflecting on their personal connection, shared his sorrow and memories of Bhosle attending his 61st birthday, where she sang, blessing the occasion with her melodious voice.

Asha Bhosle's passing has left an indelible mark on the music industry, as her songs across multiple languages will continue to enchant listeners. Gadkari expressed his condolences, calling for strength for her family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)