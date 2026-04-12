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Asha Bhosle: An Eternal Melody Silenced

Union minister Nitin Gadkari mourned the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai. Gadkari praised her for elevating India's global pride in music and shared a personal connection with her. Her demise leaves a significant void in the Indian music industry and among fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:59 IST
Asha Bhosle: An Eternal Melody Silenced
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice captivated audiences worldwide, has passed away. Union minister Nitin Gadkari paid homage to her, acknowledging her contributions to Indian music on a global scale.

Gadkari, reflecting on their personal connection, shared his sorrow and memories of Bhosle attending his 61st birthday, where she sang, blessing the occasion with her melodious voice.

Asha Bhosle's passing has left an indelible mark on the music industry, as her songs across multiple languages will continue to enchant listeners. Gadkari expressed his condolences, calling for strength for her family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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