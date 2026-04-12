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Unveiling the Legacy of General Zorawar Singh: The High-Altitude Warfare Genius

General Zorawar Singh, renowned for his high-altitude warfare strategies, left a lasting legacy with his campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, and Tibet. Celebrated in a new book, his visionary tactics and courageous leadership are honored with a dedicated 'chair of excellence' to inspire future military innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:20 IST
Unveiling the Legacy of General Zorawar Singh: The High-Altitude Warfare Genius
  • Country:
  • India

General Zorawar Singh, a storied military figure, was commemorated during a book unveiling ceremony at Delhi Cantonment's Manekshaw Centre. Known for his successful campaigns across Ladakh, Baltistan, and Tibet, Singh's remarkable strategies in mountain warfare are celebrated in a new biography authored by Lt Gen G S Katoch (retd).

The book, 'Snow Lion: A Military Biography of General Zorawar Singh', not only chronicles his operational tactics and victories but also offers leadership insights drawn from his storied career. A 'chair of excellence' in his honor has been established at the Delhi-based defence think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

Lt Gen M P Singh emphasized Singh's historical significance in a keynote address, noting his unparalleled understanding of mountain warfare. The event further highlighted his legacy as a tactician who transformed the challenging Himalayas from an obstacle into a strategic asset.

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