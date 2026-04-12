Asha Bhosle: The Unmatched Voice that Shaped Indian Music

Asha Bhosle, the legendary Indian playback singer, has passed away at the age of 92 in a Mumbai hospital. She was celebrated for her versatility and ability to transcend music genres, creating a distinct identity apart from her famous sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Asha's career spans over eight decades, with an incredible portfolio of more than 12,000 songs. She was known for adding depth and vibrancy to the portrayal of women's voices in Indian cinema, from romantic ballads to seductive cabarets.

Tributes have poured in globally, highlighting her contribution to Indian cultural heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned her loss, emphasizing her influence on generations. Asha's extraordinary musical journey and legacy leave an indelible mark on the world of music.