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Farewell to Legendary Voice: Asha Bhosle's Immortal Legacy

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at 92, marking the end of an era in playback singing. Renowned for her versatile voice, she left a legacy in multiple music genres. Her contributions elevated India's recognition globally. Fans can pay respects at Casa Grande, Lower Parel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:33 IST
Farewell to Legendary Voice: Asha Bhosle's Immortal Legacy
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, marking the end of a significant era in the music industry. Her exceptional voice and genre-defying performances left an indelible mark on the world of Hindi playback singing.

Regarded as one of the most recorded artists in history, Bhosle was celebrated for her versatility across genres, from Hindi film hits to soulful ghazals and devotional bhajans. The Congress party expressed their condolences, highlighting her unique contribution to music, which brought global recognition to Indian talent.

Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital before her demise. Her family, including her son Anand and grandchildren, announced funeral details, inviting the public to pay their last respects. Her passing is mourned by millions of fans worldwide who cherished her timeless art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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