The End of an Era: Asha Bhosle's Melodious Legacy
Union Minister Annpurna Devi expressed sadness over singer Asha Bhosle's death, calling it the end of a musical era. Honored with the Padma Vibhushan, Bhosle touched countless hearts with her voice. She passed away in Mumbai at 92, following hospitalization for a chest infection and exhaustion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Annpurna Devi expressed profound sadness on Sunday over the passing of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, describing it as the 'end of an era.'
Devi highlighted Bhosle's impact, noting her Padma Vibhushan honor and her ability to touch millions through her unparalleled singing.
The esteemed singer, aged 92, died in Mumbai following her hospital admission due to a chest infection and exhaustion.
(With inputs from agencies.)