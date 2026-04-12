The End of an Era: Asha Bhosle's Melodious Legacy

Union Minister Annpurna Devi expressed profound sadness on Sunday over the passing of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, describing it as the 'end of an era.'

Devi highlighted Bhosle's impact, noting her Padma Vibhushan honor and her ability to touch millions through her unparalleled singing.

The esteemed singer, aged 92, died in Mumbai following her hospital admission due to a chest infection and exhaustion.

(With inputs from agencies.)