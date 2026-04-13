Peru's Political Crossroad: Fujimori Leads Amidst Election Turmoil

In a tense political atmosphere, Peruvians went to the polls to elect a new president and Congress, with conservative Keiko Fujimori emerging as a leading candidate in early exit polls. Fujimori, daughter of a former president, holds 16.6% of the vote, a narrow lead over her closest competitors.

Amid political instability and voter disillusionment, no candidate is expected to claim the 50% vote needed for a clear victory, making a June 7 runoff likely. The voting process faced disruptions with stations opening late, leading authorities to extend polling hours to accommodate voters.

Peru's election occurs under the shadow of domestic crime issues and international geopolitics, with heightened U.S.-China rivalry over the resource-rich nation. The election's outcome could see Peru navigating complex political waters, grappling with governance challenges in a fractured political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)