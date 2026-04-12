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Asha Bhosle: The Evergreen Voice of Indian Music

Asha Bhosle, a legendary Indian playback singer, passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of over 12,000 songs across eight decades. Her music was her lifeline, with a career marked by struggle and success. Known for her versatility, she collaborated with international artists and embraced change with time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:50 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Evergreen Voice of Indian Music
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure, leaving behind an unparalleled musical legacy. Bhosle, who began her singing career at the age of 10 in 1943, went on to record over 12,000 songs across eight consecutive decades, making her one of the longest-performing vocalists in history.

In a poignant reflection on her 90th birthday, Bhosle shared how music was her lifeline, likening it to breathing. She stepped out of her sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow to carve her unique path in the Hindi music world. She described herself as the 'last Mughal,' highlighting the richness and talent of her musical era, where every song was crafted with quality, which still resonates globally.

Her career was a testament to versatility and international appeal, inspiring and collaborating with global artists like the Black Eyed Peas and Boy George. Bhosle's willingness to embrace change and experiment kept her connected with audiences into her 90s, as evidenced by her live concerts and a YouTube debut at age 90. Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

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