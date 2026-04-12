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Unfulfilled Literary Wish: Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s Homage to Asha Bhosle

Hridaynath Mangeshkar's wish for his book 'He Hruday Te, Te Hruday' to be released by his sister Asha Bhosle remained unfulfilled due to her passing. Publisher Ashok Mule revealed the unscheduled event at a book release function for Ashok Chitnis, highlighting a poignant moment in literary expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:08 IST
Unfulfilled Literary Wish: Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s Homage to Asha Bhosle
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A poignant literary wish remained unfulfilled as acclaimed composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar's book 'He Hruday Te, Te Hruday' was to be released by his legendary sister, singer Asha Bhosle, until her passing. The intention, expressed by Hridaynath before she agreed to partake in the unveiling, was left incomplete.

The revelation came from publisher Ashok Mule during an event on Sunday. Mule detailed the circumstances surrounding the book's release, explaining how plans with Bhosle could not be finalized before her untimely demise.

This wish remained incomplete, while the event marked the release of two other books. These works were penned by Ashok Chitnis, focusing on the life of literary figure Madhu Mangesh Karnik and chronicling Chitnis's lengthy career as a school principal.

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