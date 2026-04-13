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A Melodic Farewell: Remembering Asha Bhosle's Legendary Voice

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, known for her versatile voice and immense contribution to Indian music, passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. Her demise prompted numerous tributes from prominent figures and admirers. The singer's last rites were performed with state honors at Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:46 IST
A Melodic Farewell: Remembering Asha Bhosle's Legendary Voice
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a somber atmosphere enveloped Casa Grande in Lower Parel, as mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Asha Bhosle, the iconic voice that defined generations of Indian music lovers. The legendary singer passed away from multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital, leaving a profound void in the world of music.

Among the distinguished mourners were noted personalities from various fields, including veteran actor Asha Parekh, composer AR Rahman, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, all of whom expressed their heartfelt condolences to the grief-stricken family. Bhosle's contributions spanned over eight decades, with memorable melodies that will continue to resonate in hearts worldwide.

The ceremony included state honors, with Bhosle's mortal remains draped in the tricolor and a ceremonial salute by the police. After public viewing, the final journey proceeded to Shivaji Park crematorium, marking the end of an era. Asha Bhosle's legacy as a versatile artist and cultural icon will remain unparalleled in India's musical history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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