Kerala Bishop Stands Firm Against Insults to Church Leadership

In a bold statement, Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of Kerala's Pala diocese declared that the Church would not remain silent or neutral in the face of public insults. Speaking to congregants, he emphasized that neither bishops nor priests should be expected to passively endure disparaging remarks, especially those undermining Church leadership and clergy.

The bishop's remarks follow a controversy sparked by critical comments from BJP figures P C George and Shone George, targeting certain bishops and the Church-affiliated newspaper Deepika for allegedly supporting Congress in elections. Kallarangatt defended the Church's right to express opinions and rejected any attacks violating decency or attempting to tarnish the Church's dignity through sensationalism.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president K S Radhakrishnan described the ongoing conflict as a personal dispute, asserting the party's leaders were merely responding to political comments made by clergy members. Highlighting the BJP's pro-Christian stance during recent elections, he insisted the party will prioritize its Hindu voter base and not compromise on religious conversion issues.