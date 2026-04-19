Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Over Women's Reservation Bill

In a fiery address, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted the DMK government for opposing the women's reservation amendment bill, asserting that women would remember this betrayal. Speaking during a poll campaign in Erode district, he condemned Chief Minister Stalin for not only defeating the bill but also disappointing the people of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami alleged that DMK allies, including Congress, VCK, and Left parties, stood against women's rights. He criticized their stance, despite the central government's assurance that delimitation would not impact Tamil Nadu, promising voters that the people would respond accordingly.

Highlighting his party's election manifesto, Palaniswami vowed to halt ganja sales and improve law and order. He also promised to reopen government schools and enhance weaver pensions if AIADMK returns to power, emphasizing the importance of education in their agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)