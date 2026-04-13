A Timeless Voice: Tributes Pour In for Legendary Asha Bhosle

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Asha Bhosle, renowned music director Uttam Singh reminisced about the veteran singer's warmth and generosity. During an interaction with ANI, Singh recalled a late-night visit to Bhosle's residence. As he and his team were departing around 1:30 a.m., her unexpected hospitality stood out. Bhosle invited them to stay a bit longer, promptly preparing chicken and rice, insisting they share the meal before leaving. This anecdote exemplifies the kind of person she was, Singh said.

Exploring his extensive collaboration with Bhosle, Singh highlighted the challenge of picking a singular favorite from her vast array of songs. He singled out 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' from 'Dil To Pagal Hai' as especially memorable. Throughout his career, Singh worked with Bhosle in various capacities. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant hailed Bhosle's unparalleled versatility. Sawant placed her among the legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi, emphasizing her unique stature within India's music landscape.

Arvind Sawant further lauded Bhosle's ability to seamlessly traverse genres and languages—from classical to cabaret, touching generations with her music. Describing her as an irreplaceable national treasure, he lamented her passing as a painful loss. Actor Sanjay Narvekar shared in the grief, applauding Bhosle's independent spirit. Her diverse repertoire of romantic, melancholy, and lively tunes consistently topped the charts, cementing her name as synonymous with success.

Narvekar also underscored the distinct artistry between Asha Bhosle and her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. While comparisons often surfaced, Narvekar stressed that both sisters possessed unique styles that set them apart as music legends. Bhosle's passing at the age of 92 closes a remarkable chapter in India's musical heritage, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire countless enthusiasts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)