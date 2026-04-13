Farewell to the Voice of India: Asha Bhosle's Final Journey

A vehicle adorned with Asha Bhosle's favorite white and yellow blooms transported her mortal remains to Shivaji Park, Mumbai, amid a large turnout on Monday. Fans lined the streets to pay their respects to the legendary playback singer, whose voice shaped the landscape of Indian music for over eighty years. Bhosle passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital.

The funeral procession departed from her Lower Parel residence at 4 pm, headed to Shivaji Park crematorium for the last rites. The vehicle featured a large photograph of Bhosle, known affectionately as Ashatai, and a traditional Maharashtrian 'nath.' Along the route, residents threw flowers as the police band played a somber tune.

Asha Bhosle, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan, leaves behind a legacy of versatility and countless hits. Known for songs such as 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' and 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja,' she remains one of India's most treasured singers despite her passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)