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Ethnic Identity Struggle Shakes Political Foundations in Junglemahal

The political scenario in Junglemahal, West Bengal, is underscored by the Kudmi-Mahato community's fight for Scheduled Tribe status. This has created a significant shift in political loyalties, impacting the electoral strategies of major parties, including the TMC and BJP, amidst a backdrop of unresolved ethnic identity issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopiballavpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 09:48 IST
Ethnic Identity Struggle Shakes Political Foundations in Junglemahal
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Junglemahal, West Bengal, ahead of upcoming elections, is not just a typical power struggle but an intense battle over ethnic identity. The Kudmi-Mahato community's demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category has stirred a shift in political dynamics, emerging as a critical electoral factor.

Community leaders articulate their disillusionment with the TMC government due to its delay in addressing the status report by the Cultural Research Institute, influencing their political backing. The BJP's fielding of prominent Kudmi leaders like Rajesh Mahato appears a calculated move to capitalize on this unrest for electoral advantage.

A divided tribal landscape, with Santals and Kudmis having divergent political leanings, further complicates the election scenarios in these regions. As traditional loyalties are tested, the outcome of this electoral skirmish seems uncertain, potentially decided by slim margins against a backdrop of longstanding socio-political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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