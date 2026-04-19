Al-Ahli and Vissel Kobe Set for AFC Champions League Clash

Al-Ahli, the lone Saudi Arabian representative in the AFC Champions League semifinals, is gearing up to face Japan's Vissel Kobe on Monday. The Saudi squad overcame a significant challenge against Johor Darul Tazim to secure their spot, thanks to goals from Franck Kessie and Galeno.

Vissel Kobe enters the match after a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Qatar's Al-Sadd, while Machida Zelvia has made headlines with a win against defending champions Al-Ittihad in their debut outing, setting up a clash with Shabab Al-Ahli.

With a place in the final at stake, the stage is set for thrilling encounters. Both matches promise high stakes as teams vie for football glory in the tournament's final rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)